Blantyre — The Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate Court in Dwangwa on Tuesday ordered two men to pay K80,000 each after they were found guilty of cultivating Indian Hemp.

The two, Noel Jim, 21, and Mavuto Kadzakumanja, 38, appeared before the court to answer charges of cultivating Indian hemp without a permit contrary to regulation six of the Dangerous Drugs Act and another count of unlawful use of land contrary to section 316 of the penal code.

During the hearing, State Prosecutor, Some Chigombero told the court that the two were arrested during a joint operation which was carried out by Nkhunga Police and game rangers from the department of forestry in the district.

"The two were cornered while cultivating hemp on a two hectare land," he told the court.

According to the state prosecutor, the operation was aimed at chasing encroachers in Dwambazi Forest Reserve situated in the area of Tradition Authority Kafuzira in Nkhotakota.

During the operation, police officers and the game rangers destroyed 10 hectares of Indian hemp.

Passing judgment, Magistrate Kinsley Buleya determined that the two pay a fine of K80, 000 each warning the public that it is illegal for anyone to cultivate Indian hemp without a license.

In mitigation, the two pleaded guilty alleging that they were not the owners of the hemp garden but they were only hired by some individuals to work on the field, a claim which the magistrate dismissed

Noel Jim and Mavuto Kadzakumanja hail from Masota Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kwataine in Ntcheu and Gwaza Village in T/A Kanyenda in Nkhotakota District respectively.

The two have since paid the fines.