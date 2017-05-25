Nigeria: LCCI Commends Government's Orders On Ease of Doing Business

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) commended the recently signed Executive Orders by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, even as it urged the government to ensure implementation of the order.

According to the chamber's President, Dr Nike Akande, there are expectations that the executive orders will impact the ease of doing business, fast-track budgetary administration as well as promote made in Nigeria products.

Besides, the chamber acknowledged the improved level of consultations on ease of doing business that preceded the signing of these Orders.

"The three main pillars of the executive orders- Promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment, support for local contents in public procurement by the Federal Government, and efficient operation and implementation of the federal budget, have been key focus areas of LCCI advocacy campaign over the last few years.

"Thus, we urge the Government to ensure that stipulated timelines are strictly adhered to by all the parties affected by the orders.We seek continued consultations and engagement with the business community and the bureaucracy in building understanding and buy-in of all stakeholders", the chamber added.

On its part, the chamber pledged to track compliance with these orders by relevant MDAs, follow up compliance and report outcomes/feedback from private sector players on an ongoing basis.

"We call on the state governments to replicate these reforms as applicable in their respective state. This is required to complement the efforts of the Federal Government on Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria", LCCI added.