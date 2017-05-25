West Africa: 'Hosting Ecowas Summit Great Victory for Liberia' - Sirleaf

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has described the hosting of ECOWAS 51st Ordinary Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in more than two decades in Liberia as "a great victory" for the country.

"It attests to the leadership of Liberia, inclusive of all those who work with me to make this happen. So I think Liberians should be overjoyed and I hope that we will give a rousing welcome to all of those who will be coming from our sister countries to participate in this ECOWAS Summit," she said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Tuesday at the Robert International Airport (RIA) in Lower Margibi County when she addressed journalists upon return from the United States of America.

The Liberian leader said the hosting of ECOWAS Summit in Liberia after some

40 years on demonstrates the strength, steadfastness and resilience of Liberia to overcome the difficulties and reclaim its rightful role within the comity of nations.

She noted that hosting of the High-Level Meeting and the 51st Ordinary ECOWAS Summit speak of Liberia's full participation and leadership role in regional and international organization.

President Sirleaf noted that Liberia is prepared to host guests coming for the ECOWAS Summit, adding: "We may not be as elaborate as other countries on grounds that Liberia is a small country."

She also toured the Farmington Hotel at the Robert International Airport to inspect ongoing works where the event will be held.

Liberia will host four mid-year statutory meetings of the Economic Community

of West African States (ECOWAS) beginning Thursday, May 25, which will be climaxed by the 51st Ordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on Sunday, June 4.

The first in the series of statutory meetings, the 21st Meeting of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) takes place at the Monrovia City Hall in Monrovia from May 25 to 28.

Meanwhile, responding to questions from journalists regarding the Temporary Protected Status (TPS), President Sirleaf said countries, including Liberia, that are affected by the United States deportation are all working together collectively through their leaderships through their representations in New York and in Washington and many other places to see if they can make an appeal.

She said the issue of deportation is not just about Liberia, others from different countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America are being deported by the new administration.

She, however, encouraged Liberians that they cannot reject their home, suggesting that at some point they've got to accept the fact that they have to come home and noting only Liberians can build Liberia.

Several senior government officials led by Justice Minister and Acting Chair of the Cabinet, Cllr. Fredrick Cherue, were on hand to receive President Sirleaf.