24 May 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Tulay Vows to Ensure Independent LWSC County Sub-Stations

By Ballah M. Kollie

The Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), N. Hun-Bu Tulay, has promised to ensure that all county stations of the corporation are independent and self-sustaining.

"I have said if I remain at LWSC, all these out-stations must be self-sustaining and the way to achieve this is to encourage residents to register and regularly pay their bills so that these stations will serve as a commercial base for the corporation," Tulay indicated.

The plan, he said, includes sub-stations in Lofa, Nimba, Bong, Margibi, Grand Bassa and other county cities.

He said the USAID-funded rehabilitation of the sub-stations in Robertsport, Voinjama and Saniquellie is 80 percent complete in terms of civil works, while engineering works are ongoing.

Commenting on the Buchanan Plant, Tulay said the corporation needs 150 committed families who will regularly pay their bills to sustain the supply of water to that commercial city.

"We have already connected nearly all of the hotels in Buchanan and are endeavoring to extend our water to the port in our bid to increase revenue generation," he added.

The projects are aimed at helping government to supply safe-drinking water to citizens wherever they may find themselves.

