Liberia: 'Decentralization One of Biggest Legacies of Govt' - Official

Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf has described the decentralization program as one of the biggest legacies of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf-led government.

Speaking on the ELBC "Super Morning Show" Wednesday, Mr. Sirleaf said taking services to the people is one of the best things the government has done for the nation.

Sirleaf explained that with services being taken to the people, the burden of rural dwellers coming to Monrovia to process their documents is reduced.

"Nothing makes me as a Liberian happier than to see services being taken from Monrovia to the common people," Sirleaf said.

According to Sirleaf, the County Service Centers are contributing immensely to the revenue generation of the country.

The Decentralization and De-Concentration policy of the Government is sponsored by the Government of Liberia, European Union, the Government of Sweden, U.S. Agency for International Development, U. N. Development Program and the U.N Mission in Liberia.

The program was launched on January 5, 2012 in Salala, Bong County by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in furtherance of her commitment to ensuring that governance and services are brought closer to the people.