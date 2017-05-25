Liberia: LWSC Boss Hails AfDB for U.S.$8.3 Million to Rehabilitate Water Plant

The Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), N. Hun-Bu Tulay, has hailed the African Development Bank (AfDB) for making available US$8.3 million to rehabilitate the White Plains Water Treatment Plant.

He said rehabilitation works on the plant is on course to meet the June 10 completion deadline.

He said contrary to public perception that nothing is being done at the corporation, engineers have already installed three Perkins Generators, with two producing 1,700 KVA and the other producing 1500 KVA to ensure continuous supply of water to Monrovia and its environs.

Tulay said also installed for the effective supply of safe-drinking water is four new low-lift valves capable of pumping eight million gallons daily into the processing plant from the St. Paul River, while five new pumps with the capacities of four to eight million gallons daily are there for the effective supply of water to Monrovia and surrounding communities.

He said air release and air search valves have also been constructed on the old 36 meter pipeline built in 1966 as the main supply line leading from White Plains to Monrovia.

According to Mr. Tulay, also included in the rehabilitation plan is the installation and replacement of all three chemical machines, water meter, the installation of two new electrical transformers and replacement of a lot of other equipment, some of which are yet to arrive in the country.

Speaking to journalists after a guided tour of the White Plains Water Treatment Plant Wednesday, Tulay called for a realistic appreciation of gains being made by his administration aimed at ensuring that residents of Monrovia are supplied safe and affordable drinking water.

The LWSC was created by an Act of the Legislature to amend the Public Utilities Law in 1973. The Corporation is empowered to construct, install, establish, operate, manage and supply to ll parts of Liberia, safe drinking water.

Its mission is to engage in the management, development, construction, installation, manufacture, operation, transmission, distribution, sale and supply of water and sewerage services to all urban areas and county cities in the country.

Meanwhile, the LWSC boss has unveiled plans to increase the daily supply of water from four million to eight million gallons by June 15 this year.

He disclosed that included in the new plan is the supply of water to other parts of Monrovia that are yet to receive pipe born-water through its channels.