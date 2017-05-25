24 May 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Govt Promises to Continue Robust Fight Against Fistula

By Calvin Brooks

The Liberian Government has promised to robustly continue the fight against Fistula in the country.

Vice President Joseph Boakai stated that the government has formulated policies which are being implemented through the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to address the growing number of victims of Obstetric Fistula.

Vice President Boakai made the pledge Wednesday at programs marking the commemoration of International Day to End Fistula held at the Monrovia City Hall.

He noted that since 2007, the Liberia Fistula Project has provided life-saving surgery and support services to re-integrate fistula survivors into their families and communities.

He explained that the project is managed by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the NGO Zonta International.

Vice President Boakai pointed out that more than 1,500 women have undergone surgery and that many of them are now living productive lives in communities that once abandoned them, noting, "We can take this as appreciable success."

The International Day to End Fistula held under the theme: "ECOWAS Restoring Hope and Dignity For Fistula Survivors", was organized by the ECOWAS Gender Development Center under the ECOWAS Commission in collaboration with the UNFPA , Ministry of Health and Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

