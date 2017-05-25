25 May 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Gabon: China, Gabon Pledge to Deepen Legislature Cooperation

Libreville — China and Gabon have pledged to deepen exchanges and cooperation of their legislative bodies.

The commitment was made as senior Chinese legislator Ji Bingxuan visited Gabon on May 21-23, where he met President of the Republic of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba, National Assembly President Richard Auguste Onouviet and Senate Speaker Lucie Milebou.

Ji, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, hailed the deep-rooted friendship and fruitful cooperation in multiple areas between China and Gabon.

He said the two countries have faced new opportunities since Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Bongo in December last year decided to lift China-Gabon relations to a comprehensive cooperative partnership.

Ji said China's NPC is willing to tighten the ties with the Gabonese counterpart to realize the two leaders' consensus, create a favorable environment for cooperation and advance China-Gabon relations.

For his part, President Bongo hailed China as a sincere friend of Gabon and expected the two countries' dynamic partnership to bring more palpable benefits to the people.

Onouviet and Milebou also expressed their commitment to deepen cooperation with China's NPC to contribute to the China-Gabon relations.

