Nigeria/Morocco: CAF Confed Cup - Rivers Utd Clinch 1-0 Win Over Fus Rabat

Rivers United defeated Morocco FUS Rabat 1-0 in a CAF Confederation Cup match at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt yesterday.

The result sees all four teams in Group A of the competition tied on three points after Matchday 2, with KCCA having beaten Club African yesterday.

Nigeria's United claimed the narrow victory thanks to a second-half strike from Emeka Atuloma, seeing them bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Club Africain earlier in the month.

Rabat came into the game confident of claiming a second win following their defeat of KCCA on Matchday 1, but the North Africans were unable to get the better of their hosts.

The teams will be in Confederation Cup action again on the first weekend of June: FUS will host Africain in Rabat for a regional derby, while KCCA will welcome Rivers United to Kampala.