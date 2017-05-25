Mauritius: Commonwealth Meeting to Discuss Emerging Trade Issues

press release

Mauritius is hosting a two-day Commonwealth Meeting on African Regional Consultation on Multilateral, Regional and Emerging Trade Issues. The Meeting being held at Balaclava, will look into challenges faced by Sub-Saharan African countries and will help takeholders, policy makers, negotiators and trade analysts to engage in the dialogue of policy making.

Matters related to rising protectionism coupled with lack of progress in World Trade Organisation (WTO) that makes potential advancement of trade-related development even more challenging and hampers multilateral trade liberalisation causing a global slowdown will also be discussed during the meeting. It will also provide the participants with a platform to discuss priorities for reviving world trade and strengthening their trading capacity.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Usha C. Dwarka-Canabady, underscored that regional integration should be advocated so that African countries collaborate with each other and leverage their collective strength to ensure their active participation in the negotiations on multilateral trade by the WTO.

Brexit, global financial crisis and United Nations trade policies, she pointed out, have made trade environment even more restrictive and competitive creating a wider gap between developing and developed countries. In this respect, it is important to sustain trade in developing countries by boosting competitiveness, generating sustained investment, integrating regional and global values as well as encouraging small and medium enterprises, she added.

The Secretary for Foreign Affairs highlighted that free negotiations are relatively complex and that they need to be tackled diplomatically to reach out for the Horizon 2030 goals and ambitions.

For his part, the Head of International Trade Policy, Commonwealth Secretariat, Mr Mohammad A. Razzaque, stated that trade is often constrained by limited resources, restricted access to global market and external shocks. Drawing upon the example of Mauritius, he observed that our sugarcane grounded economy has now developed into a diversified economy and to sustain this progress, it is essential to address identified trade challenges.

He further noted that the Commonwealth meeting will not only strengthen trade partnerships but will also reflect on trade policy options and devise ways of effective implementation of solutions and policies.