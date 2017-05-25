Kenya: Joho Picks University Scholar As His Running Mate

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has picked Dr William Kingi, a Senior Lecturer at the Technical University of Mombasa, as his running mate for the gubernatorial race in the August 8 General Election.

Joho said that he settled for Dr Kingi as his running mate owing to his vast experience in administrative issues and immense contribution to matters affecting people of Mombasa and the wider Coast residents.

"I am pleased to state that after consulting stakeholders and the people of Mombasa, I have settled on Dr William Kingi as my running mate in my race to continue serving the people of Mombasa as their Governor," Governor Joho said.

Dr Kingi is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Business at the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM).

He holds a PhD in Human Resource Management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Nairobi and a Master of Science in HRM from the same University.

He has been lecturing since 2008 first at a part-time lecturer at JKUAT and now on full time basis at TUM.

He served as Chairman for the Business Studies Department from December 2013 to March 2015. He was elected Dean School of Business in April 2015, a position he holds to date. He is also a member Board of Directors Mombasa Water Supply & Sanitation Company Ltd.