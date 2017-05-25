Africa: Xenex Receives Top Honors From Frost & Sullivan for Lightstrike™, the Only Pulsed Xenon Uv Disinfection System in the Healthcare Market

press release

Santa Clara — Xenex's evidence-based approach sets the standard in hospital infection reductions, customer care and cost effectiveness

Based on its recent analysis of the healthcare room disinfection industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Xenex Disinfection Services with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Visionary Innovation Leadership.

The Xenex LightStrike™ Germ-Zapping Robot™ is a differentiated, portable, no-touch device capable of helping healthcare facilities bring down infection rates by destroying the pathogens that cause them. LightStrike robots deactivate microorganisms, including Clostridium difficile (C. diff.), rapidly and cost effectively to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

"While most companies in the hospital disinfection space offer single-spectrum mercury ultraviolet (UV) systems or hydrogen peroxide-based disinfection systems, Xenex's UV disinfection system sets itself apart via its use of xenon, an environmentally-friendly inert gas, to create UV-C light," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Brahadeesh Chandrasekaran.

"Pulsed xenon UV light is significantly more intense than mercury UV systems and covers the entire germicidal spectrum. And while some Xenex customers report disinfecting dozens of rooms per day with a single device, we were most impressed with the hospitals that have reported 50-100% reductions in their infection rates after using the LightStrike robots to disinfect their facilities."

Xenex LightStrike robots are the only UV technology to be credited by hospitals in multiple peer reviewed and published outcome studies for their role in helping the hospitals reduce infection rates. Xenex devices stand head and shoulders above room disinfection alternatives with their quick, simple disinfection, proven infection reduction results, and have been in use for more than five years with no reported materials damage. Xenex has transformed the traditional way of disinfecting healthcare facilities through its innovative and visionary product and service offerings.

Xenex devices are used in more than 400 hospitals, surgery centers, skilled nursing, and long-term acute care facilities in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, UK, and Africa. In terms of unit adoption, the company has been growing at more than 50% year on year and the demand from healthcare facilities in the United States, Japan, and Europe is set to increase with more stringent infection control protocols. Moreover, its application scope could potentially extend to home care, schools, laboratories and research centers.

"Being honored for our innovation by a highly-respected organization like Frost & Sullivan is a huge honor for Xenex. Every day we talk to our hospitals and when they report seeing reductions in their infection rates after investing in a Xenex LightStrike infection prevention program, it's incredibly rewarding. We greatly appreciate that Frost & Sullivan recognizes the scientific differences that set Xenex apart in the room disinfection industry," said Dr. Mark Stibich, Xenex co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents its Visionary Innovation Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated the understanding to leverage global Mega Trends, and integrate the vision into processes to achieve strategic excellence. The award recognizes the efficacy of the recipient's innovative process and the impact it has on business and society at large.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

