press release

Speeding up service delivery: Department assesses progress on implementation of Provincial Summit 2016

Limpopo Department of Education held a Provincial Education Summit in May last year. The aim of the summit was to bring all the education stakeholders including practitioners, labour, institutions of Higher Learning and selected experts to forge a way to improve quality of education in the Province. Resolutions were taken in the summit. These included focussing on roles of stakeholders in supporting education, teachers' development and making sure learners play an active role in their education. Implementation of resolutions was conducted in all the districts.

To avoid a situation where summits become talk-shows, the Department is embarking on the Summit 2017 with the aim of assessing the progress in the implementation of resolutions taken last year. This summit will also look at the achievements of the new programme introduced by the Department which is called the Data Driven Decisions which will also be launched on the day.

Issued by: Limpopo Education