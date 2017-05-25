Nigeria: Glutathione, Vitamin C Will Tackle Skin Problems Among Nigerians, Firm Says

With skin disease being one of the three most common causes of morbidity in developing countries like Nigeria, a global cosmetic company, Ardent World Inc (AWI), said the inclusion of gluthathione and vitamin C in mosturisers would go a long way in addressing issues around the human skin.

It said gluthathione counters free radicals that damage the skin while vitamin C soothes the skin.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the President, AWI, Mrs. Angela Frechter, during the launch of women friendly range of natural based cosmetics products like Gluta-C, said persons, "who want to focus on having healthy skin are advised to use tropical application of products with main ingredients being glutathione and Vitamin C.

"We believe in having holistic approach to skin care. We don't want to just give fairer, whiter skin; we want to help people achieve good, soft, moisturised and healthy skin."

On her part, the Chairperson, Sinai Collateral Limited, and an exclusive distributor of AWI's Gluta C and Moringaproducts, Mrs. Charity Ojiaka said effective skin care can be achieved by using products with the antioxidant agents.

This Ojiaka said, include Glutathione, Vitamin C and collagen, which she said work at multiple levels to achieve maximum skin toning and hyper pigmentation. "Anti-oxidants help remove blemishes, reduces skin fine lines, dullness, wrinkles and age spots.

"It is all about correcting the anomalies and guarantees a nourished, healthy and beautiful look."

According to her, Gluta C and Moringa line of cosmetic products contains Moringa-O² and Glutathione, a combination of Glutathione and Vitamin-C which are natural powerful toning actives and antioxidants that safely and intensely tone the skin and fight radicals that cause pre-mature aging.

Ojiaka said, "We are aware of the concerns of women and we have heard their challenges against the damage caused by harmful products on their skins and that is why we are proud to introduce our range of products which are natural based cosmetics products," she said.