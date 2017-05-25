South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Mpumalanga Dam Levels

press release

The average dam level in the Mpumalanga Province decreased by 0.1% (from last week's 79.5% to 79.4% this week), as measured and recorded on the Department of Water and Sanitation weekly state of reservoirs report of 22 May 2017.

Even though the average dam level decreased slightly, dams in the Olifants catchment in the Nkangala district recorded some improvements. Witbank Dam recorded an increase from 100.9% to 102.7%, Middleburg Dam increased from 66.6% to 68.2% and Loskop Dam from 97.9% to 100.3%.

In the Ehlanzeni district, Driekoppies Dam increased from 47.1% to 47.3%, Kwena Dam from 75.6% to 77.3%, Da Gama Dam from 86.9% to 87.8%; whilst Witklip Dam decreased from 100.8% to 100.3%, and Primkop Dam from 100.9% to 100.6%. Inyaka Dam remained unchanged at 91.7%.

In the Gert Sibande district, Nooitgedacht Dam recorded an increase from 90.0% to 90.4%, and Westoe Dam from 89.2% to 89.5%; whilst Grootdraai Dam recorded a decrease from 95.7% to 91.2%, Jericho Dam from 71.8% to 71.0%, Morgenstond Dam from 59.3% to 59.2%, and Heyshope Dam from 85.8% to 85.6%. Vygeboom Dam remains stable at 100.3%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation in Mpumalanga appreciates the efforts of the public in using water sparingly and would like to encourage residents to continue acting in a responsible manner and use the available water in an efficient and conservative manner, especially as we are now in the dry winter season.

It is crucial that we continue using the available water in storage efficiently, sparingly and in a conservative manner to ensure that we all have enough water to last us until the next rainy season in summer and thus preserve future water security in this water scarce country.

