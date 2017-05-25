Africa: Leading Chinese Social Platform Qq Launches Qq X Project, Recruiting Earth Explorers Worldwide

press release

Beijing — QQ, the instant messaging service owned and operated by leading Chinese internet firm Tencent Holdings, announced the QQ X Project on May 22, 2017. With the project, QQ will recruit the Earth Explorers worldwide to travel, free of charge, throughout the world with QQ, with the task of undertaking exploration missions and sharing their findings and experiences with internet users worldwide.

The QQ X Project will make stops in the Galapagos Islands, Namibia, the South Pacific and Antarctica. Any Chinese citizen aged 18 and over can apply to the project by uploading their video entries onto the special page dedicated to the project on QQ Kandian, QQ's content distribution platform with their smartphones. Winning entries will then be selected through an open audition with Chinese internet users acting as the judges.

Li Dan, general manager of marketing for Tencent's Social Network Group, said that each destination of the journey has a dedicated theme, "Species for the Galapagos Islands", "Starry Sky for Namibia", "Ocean for the South Pacific" and "Polar Regions for Antarctica", as each destination varies in terms of the mission, the technologies being applied and the purpose. Yet, taken as a whole, the four destinations share the vision of paving the way for young people who dream of exploring the world and of making that dream come true for them.

Xian Yecheng, general manager of the IM Product Department at Tencent, explained that with the QQ X Project, Tencent aims to transform its augmented reality, artificial intelligence as well as its audio and video capabilities and NOW live streaming, among other advanced technologies, into a new tool that assists young people, who are active members of today's networked world, in exploring our great planet, and encourage them to rediscover the beauty of the real world.

The project has also received support from the Embassy of Ecuador in China, the Embassy of Namibia in China, Chinese Arctic and Antarctic Administration, China Ocean Mineral Resources R&D Association, the Charles Darwin Research Institute and the World Wildlife Fund, among others.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514527/QQ_X_Project.jpg