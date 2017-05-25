South Africa: Asking Ngubane to Investigate Eskom Document Destruction Is Like Setting the Fox to Watch the Hen House

press release

The DA notes with grave concern that Public Enterprises Minister, Lynne Brown, has requested Eskom board chairperson, Ben Ngubane, to investigate allegations that Eskom is destroying crucial documents and correspondence relating to the Brian Molefe fiasco.

According to numerous allegations, Ngubane appears to be a compromised individual.

Therefore, asking him to investigate this alleged document destruction is the equivalent of asking a fox to guard a henhouse.

The DA have already called on Minister Brown to suspend the Eskom Board as based on their representations to the extraordinary sitting of the Portfolio Committee this week, they are completely and utterly out of touch with what is going on.

The allegations that documents are now being destroyed also indicates that they have a lot to hide.

The DA will write to the Minister to request that she immediately dispatch officials from the Department of Public Enterprises to collect the documents needed for the investigation on the disastrous redeployment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO and that the Department set up an investigating team to probe these allegations.

It is now clear that Eskom's governance structures are collapsing and it is vital that the DA's call for a full-scale Parliamentary Inquiry be instituted as soon as possible to prevent any further damage at Eskom.

Natasha Mazzone MP

DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises