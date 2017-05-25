South Africa: University of Fort Hare Fails to Provide Qualifying Students With Certificates

press release

A number of students from the University of Fort Hare have not received their graduation certificates as, according to NSFAS, the university failed to submit the students' claims by the cut-off date.

In previous years, the university's policy stated that students who qualify for historical debt can sign a loan agreement in order for their debts to be cleared, with students ranging from 2012 - 2016 currently being overlooked.

These are young people who now, despite having surpassed all circumstances and completed their studies, are unable to apply for employment because they do not have their graduation certificates.

The Democratic Alliance Student Organisation understands that education is the cornerstone of liberation and that if we are to eradicate the injustices of the past, our young people must be educated and given the freedom to seek employment in an equal environment.

The continued refusal to distribute certificates traps students in a cycle of poverty and continued injustices. The institution needs to fast track this process; while in the interim, award qualifying students with their certificates.

DASO believes that no academically qualifying South African should be excluded from the opportunity to find employment and we will continue to serve the students of UFH and advocate for their issues.

Hlomela Bucwa MP

DASO Eastern Cape Constituency Leader