South Africa: Public Service and Administration On Public Servants Salary Negotiations

Govt to be guided by OR Tambo's vision during salary negotiations

OR Tambo's vision of living and working together as equals in conditions of peace and prosperity will be at the centre of government's approach at the salary negotiations for Public Servants, says Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi.

Delivering her Budget Vote Speech at the Old National Assembly Chamber in Parliament on Wednesday, a day before Africa Day, Minister Muthambi said: "Let us also recall that it was African daughters and sons, in the main, who provided refuge to our beloved OR Tambo and thousands so that we may realise President Tambo's vision "of a South Africa in which black and white shall live and work together as equals in conditions of peace and prosperity".

"This vision is our guiding star and will be at the centre of our approach as we reenter our multi year salary negotiations after the three-year agreement came to an end on 31 March 2017.

"We are also alive to the fact that we have not performed to the optimum and in full accordance to our agreements in the previous three year agreement, and will endeavour to do more and do better, to our mutual benefit and as far as possible."

Minister Muthambi said once they reach an agreement, they will also put in place a joint and continuous monitoring system with labour.

"We believe that it is imperative we work for a productive and stable public service. We have to collaborate with our labour partners and ensure that the public service machinery functions with the ultimate goal of delivering efficient services to the people," she said.

Minister Muthambi strongly believe that the budget vote will be the basis of a radical, transformed, and service oriented Department of Public Services and Administration, during the year in which the country is celebrating 100 years since the birth of the late OR Tambo, the African National Congress's longest serving President.

The Minister said the budget vote will lay the foundation for the urgent transformative tasks and implementation of the radical socio-economic transformation.

"Such a transformation will benefit all our people and most importantly place at the centre of all of our efforts since We Belong to our people, We Care about our people, We Serve our people," she said.

Budget Vote Allocations are as follows: Department of Public Service and Administration R456 919m; Public Service Commission R245 664m; National School of Government R160 506m; and the Centre for Public Service Innovation R34 055m.

Issued by: Department of Public Service and Administration