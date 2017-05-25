South Africa: Gauteng Roads and Transport Opens Temba Driver License and Testing Centre, 25 May

press release

Gauteng Legislature's petition sytem and processes results in the reopening of the Themba DLTC

Today, 25th May 2017, the Temba Driver License and Testing Centre (DLTC), will be officially opened to members of the public during an official ceremony hosted by the Gauteng Provincial Government's Department of Roads and Transport. The opening of the DLTC is a result of a resolved petition by the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Standing Committee on Petitions. The Temba DLTC was unofficially opened on the 30th January 2017 to provide services to the Hammanskraal and surrounding communities as per the written request/petition to the Legislature to intervene towards reopening of the DLTC.

Led by the Chairperson, Honourable Refilwe Mogale, the Standing Committee on Petitions received a petition in October 2016 from members of the Temba Driving School Association and community members in Hammanskraal, requesting for intervention with regards to the Temporary Closure of Temba DLTC, as a result of the upgrades and improvements in August 2014.

The Standing Committee intervened and facilitated a resolution process through convening a stakeholders' forum that included petitioners, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, as well as TASIMA.The constructive and focused engagements that ensued over a period of more than three-(3) months resulted in the conclusion of the processes and addressing all challenges towards the reopening of the DLTC, which at some point was frustrated by the legal tussle between the National Department of Transport and TASIMA during the land mark case involving the eNATIS System used to process the various license registrations and renewals.

The Standing Committee commends the petitioners for their efforts and patience towards a peaceful resolution of their written grievance and appreciates the responsiveness and dedication by Department of Roads and Transport in engaging the petitioners to resolve the petition.

The upgraded world class facility is a legacy of engagement and public participation which the broader community of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas should take pride in after a long and challenging process. This was achieved through the petitioning process, and the Chairperson, Hon. Refilwe Mogale reminds the people of Gauteng to reach out to the Committee on service delivery challenges, without resorting to violent and destructive protests.

You too can be heard without throwing a stone or burning a tyre in anger. Petition system works for you, with you.

Issued by: Gauteng Legislature