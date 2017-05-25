Africa: Peripheral Vascular Procedure Volumes - Global Analysis, Rapid Growth in Emerging Markets

Los Angeles — Medtech and pharmaceutical companies continue to plan and strategize carefully around the large peripheral vascular procedure caseloads in the major US and European markets, however, much attention is being placed on the rapid growth opportunities in other key country markets including China, Russia, India, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Brazil, and Turkey, amongst others.
Life Science Intelligence (LSI) has announced the release of its Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedure Volumes Database which provides detailed surgical procedure volume data and market forecasts for key peripheral vascular procedures across 32 major countries.
LSI's Global Peripheral Surgical Procedure Volumes Database, an essential tool for medical and pharmaceutical executives focused on peripheral vascular device and drug opportunities, provides the most recent patient and surgical procedure volumes data with detailed 5-year market forecasts.
The database provides a single source for strategic planners providing broad geographic and deep procedure level coverage. Consistent research methodologies and definitions are employed for each of the 32 countries and every peripheral vascular procedure covered enabling consistent and reliable comparisons and planning strategies. The database has been developed using extensive primary and secondary research methods, public and private data sources, and dynamic proprietary LSI forecasting models. Data can be accessed and filtered by any combination of country and procedure.
The database includes detailed procedure, patient and market models with current year and 5-year forecasts for key peripheral vascular procedures including:
Carotid Artery Thrombectomies
Upper Limb Artery Thrombectomies
Iliac Artery Thrombectomies
Renal Artery Thrombectomies
Lower Limb Artery Thrombectomies
Carotid Artery Angioplasties
Upper Limb Artery Angioplasties
Iliac Artery Angioplasties
Renal Artery Angioplasties
Lower Limb Artery Angioplasties
Carotid Artery Bypasses
Upper Limb Artery Bypasses
Iliac Artery Bypasses
Renal Artery Bypasses
Aortofemoral and Aortobifemoral Bypasses
Femoropopliteal Bypasses
Femorotibeal Bypasses
Other Lower Limb Bypasses
Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Thrombectomies & Thromboendarterectomies
Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Angioplasties
Removals of the Saphenous Vein
Removals of Other Veins of the Lower Limbs
Data is available for each of the following countries:
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
Russia
India
China
France
Italy
Germany
United Kingdom
Spain
Australia
South Korea
Malaysia
Singapore
Thailand
New Zealand
Argentina
Colombia
Chile
South Africa
Norway
Sweden
Turkey
Poland
Switzerland
Belgium
Netherlands
Denmark
Finland
For more information visit: http://lsintel.com/surgical-procedure-volumes.php?market=Peripheral%20Vascular
