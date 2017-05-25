South Africa: Sport and Recreation On Nomination of South African Athletes At the 2017 Regional Annual Sport Awards

South Africa's Izinja Ze Game... The best, as our South African athletes have become known have been nominated in a whopping 8 of this year's RASA categories i.e.:
Nomination Category
South African Nominee
Sportsperson of the Year
Wayde van Niekerk: Athletics
Sportsman of the Year
Wayde van Niekerk: Athletics
Sportswoman of the Year
Caster Semenya, Athletics
Sportsman of the Year with a Disability
Charl Du Toit, Athletics
Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability
Ilse Hayes: Athletics
Sports Team of the Year
Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club
Coach of the Year
Anna Botha Athletics
Journalist of the Year
Thabiso Sithole
Leading the nomination pack is RASA 2016 's Sports person of the year and Sports man of the year, Mr. Wayde Van Niekerk, who has been nominated in the same 2 categories as last year. His coach, Ms. Anna Botha is nominated in the category for Coach of the Year.
2016's Olympic gold medallist in the 800m final who also set a new national record at the 2016 Olympics held in Rio, Brazil, Ms. Caster Semenya, is nominated in the Sports woman of the year category whilst
RASA 2016's Winner of Sports woman of the year with a Disability , Ms. Hayes - 2016's Silver Medallist is nominated again in the same category for 2017.
Double gold medallist, Charl du Toit is flying the SA flag nominated in the category - Sports man of the year with a Disability.
Relevant and timeous delivery of sports content to keep citizens at large fully informed on the happenings of sporting talent, by our very own Mr. Thabiso Sithole, has earned him a nomination in Journalist Category of the year 2017.
Bafana baStyle, also known as Masandawana, Mamelodi Sundowns, the reigning champions of CAF Cup 2016 are nominated for Sports team of the year.
South Africa hosts the second edition of the Regional Annual Sport Awards (RASA) on Saturday 27 May 2017. The awards recognise 2016 Sports Achievers within the 10-member states of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5. The 10 Members States - Angola; Botswana; Lesotho; Malawi; Mozambique; Namibia, South Africa; Swaziland; Zambia and Zimbabwe - will gather in a black-tie themed event at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Johannesburg from 18h00.
All eyes are on who, in the region, will make it into the final three nominees especially in the prestigious awards of the evening, namely Sportswoman of the year and Sportsman of the year.
The Regional Annual Sport Awards; RASA 2017 Top 3 Finalist Announced
The nominees are ...
Junior Sportswoman of the Year
Karabo Sibanda, Athletics, Botswana
Dalamo Muller, Kick Boxing, Namibia
Beaven Sibanda, Karate, Zimbabwe
Junior Sportswoman of the Year
Mayvonne Swart, Karate, Namibia
Danielle Marie Bekker, Golf, Zimbabwe
Maquabang Tsibela, Athletics, Lesotho
Sportsman of the Year
Wayde van Niekerk: Athletics, South Africa
Charles Manyuchi: Boxing, Zimbabwe
Rudolf De Wet Moolman, Karate. Namibia
Sportswoman of the Year
Micheen Barbra Thornycroft, Rowing, Zimbabwe
Baeta Naigombo, Athletics, Namibia
Caster Semenya, Athletics, South Africa
Sportsman of the Year with a Disability
Ananias Shikongo, Athletics, Namibia
Charl Du Toit, Athletics, South Africa
Munyaradzi Musariri, Special Olympics, Zimbabwe
Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability
Johanna Benson: Athletics, Namibia
Ilse Hayes: Athletics, South Africa
Margaret Bangajena Athletics, Zimbabwe
Sports Team of the Year
Botswana 4 x 400 meters Men Relay, Athletics, Botswana
Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club, South Africa
Zimbabwe National Women Football (Mighty Warriors), Zimbabwe
Coach of the Year
Michael Humukwanya, Paralympic Committee, Namibia
Mogomotsi Otsetswe, Athletics, Botswana
Anna Botha Athletics, South Africa
Journalist of the Year
Kaino Iyaloo Ndeumono, Namibia
Thabiso Sithole, South AfricaHenry Mhara, Zimbabwe
Henry Mhara, Zimbabwe
Sportsperson of the Year
Wayde van Niekerk: Athletics, South Africa
Ananias Shikongo, Athletics, Namibia
Charles Manyuchi: Boxing, Zimbabwe
Who will win RASA 2017?
#WhoWillWinRASA2017
