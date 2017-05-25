South Africa: Sport and Recreation On Nomination of South African Athletes At the 2017 Regional Annual Sport Awards

press release

South Africa's Izinja Ze Game... The best, as our South African athletes have become known have been nominated in a whopping 8 of this year's RASA categories i.e.:

Nomination Category

South African Nominee

Sportsperson of the Year

Wayde van Niekerk: Athletics

Sportsman of the Year

Wayde van Niekerk: Athletics

Sportswoman of the Year

Caster Semenya, Athletics

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability

Charl Du Toit, Athletics

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability

Ilse Hayes: Athletics

Sports Team of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club

Coach of the Year

Anna Botha Athletics

Journalist of the Year

Thabiso Sithole

Leading the nomination pack is RASA 2016 's Sports person of the year and Sports man of the year, Mr. Wayde Van Niekerk, who has been nominated in the same 2 categories as last year. His coach, Ms. Anna Botha is nominated in the category for Coach of the Year.

2016's Olympic gold medallist in the 800m final who also set a new national record at the 2016 Olympics held in Rio, Brazil, Ms. Caster Semenya, is nominated in the Sports woman of the year category whilst

RASA 2016's Winner of Sports woman of the year with a Disability , Ms. Hayes - 2016's Silver Medallist is nominated again in the same category for 2017.

Double gold medallist, Charl du Toit is flying the SA flag nominated in the category - Sports man of the year with a Disability.

Relevant and timeous delivery of sports content to keep citizens at large fully informed on the happenings of sporting talent, by our very own Mr. Thabiso Sithole, has earned him a nomination in Journalist Category of the year 2017.

Bafana baStyle, also known as Masandawana, Mamelodi Sundowns, the reigning champions of CAF Cup 2016 are nominated for Sports team of the year.

South Africa hosts the second edition of the Regional Annual Sport Awards (RASA) on Saturday 27 May 2017. The awards recognise 2016 Sports Achievers within the 10-member states of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5. The 10 Members States - Angola; Botswana; Lesotho; Malawi; Mozambique; Namibia, South Africa; Swaziland; Zambia and Zimbabwe - will gather in a black-tie themed event at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Johannesburg from 18h00.

All eyes are on who, in the region, will make it into the final three nominees especially in the prestigious awards of the evening, namely Sportswoman of the year and Sportsman of the year.

The Regional Annual Sport Awards; RASA 2017 Top 3 Finalist Announced

The nominees are ...

Junior Sportswoman of the Year

Karabo Sibanda, Athletics, Botswana

Dalamo Muller, Kick Boxing, Namibia

Beaven Sibanda, Karate, Zimbabwe

Junior Sportswoman of the Year

Mayvonne Swart, Karate, Namibia

Danielle Marie Bekker, Golf, Zimbabwe

Maquabang Tsibela, Athletics, Lesotho

Sportsman of the Year

Wayde van Niekerk: Athletics, South Africa

Charles Manyuchi: Boxing, Zimbabwe

Rudolf De Wet Moolman, Karate. Namibia

Sportswoman of the Year

Micheen Barbra Thornycroft, Rowing, Zimbabwe

Baeta Naigombo, Athletics, Namibia

Caster Semenya, Athletics, South Africa

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability

Ananias Shikongo, Athletics, Namibia

Charl Du Toit, Athletics, South Africa

Munyaradzi Musariri, Special Olympics, Zimbabwe

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability

Johanna Benson: Athletics, Namibia

Ilse Hayes: Athletics, South Africa

Margaret Bangajena Athletics, Zimbabwe

Sports Team of the Year

Botswana 4 x 400 meters Men Relay, Athletics, Botswana

Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club, South Africa

Zimbabwe National Women Football (Mighty Warriors), Zimbabwe

Coach of the Year

Michael Humukwanya, Paralympic Committee, Namibia

Mogomotsi Otsetswe, Athletics, Botswana

Anna Botha Athletics, South Africa

Journalist of the Year

Kaino Iyaloo Ndeumono, Namibia

Thabiso Sithole, South AfricaHenry Mhara, Zimbabwe

Henry Mhara, Zimbabwe

Sportsperson of the Year

Wayde van Niekerk: Athletics, South Africa

Ananias Shikongo, Athletics, Namibia

Charles Manyuchi: Boxing, Zimbabwe

Who will win RASA 2017?

#WhoWillWinRASA2017

