Nigeria: Four-Year-Old Dandyson Aims to Become Nigeria's Great Golfer

A four-year-old Lewis Dandyson says he aims to become one of Nigeria's all-time great golfer having won his first major golf tournament at the one day golf championships in Port Harcourt last week.

Olypmpafrica UNIPORT Centre Sports Institute, University of Port Harcourt, hosted the one-day golf tournament at the Port Harcourt Club Golf 1928.

The tournament had different categories for the boys and girls, however, little Dandyson defeated older golfers in the 6 to 8 years category though not up to that age.

Little Dandyson made his unexpected entry into the golf championships last year at the age of three years, six months old at the Awa Ibrahim Junior Golf Open Championships, held at Ikeja Golf Club.

There, the young golfer accompanied by his mum to the Ikeja Golf Club venue of the championship, left many who gave him no chance of any performing astonished.

Aspiring Dandyson, however, played 64 in 4 holes to the surprise of the spectators.

Relishing his experience at the Port Harcourt tournament, Dandyson said that he was well prepared to take up the challenge of becoming a star by registering for it.

Apparently, considering his age, the organisers asked him to play one hole because they never believed he could play four holes.

Dandyson, a first year pupil of Navy Primary School, Rumouorlumeni, Port Harcourt, to the surprise of many, won his category with 19 in a hole and was presented with a certificate.

"I doubted if he could play, but he proved himself," he said.

