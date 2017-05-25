25 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Four-Year-Old Dandyson Aims to Become Nigeria's Great Golfer

Tagged:

Related Topics

A four-year-old Lewis Dandyson says he aims to become one of Nigeria's all-time great golfer having won his first major golf tournament at the one day golf championships in Port Harcourt last week.

Olypmpafrica UNIPORT Centre Sports Institute, University of Port Harcourt, hosted the one-day golf tournament at the Port Harcourt Club Golf 1928.

The tournament had different categories for the boys and girls, however, little Dandyson defeated older golfers in the 6 to 8 years category though not up to that age.

Little Dandyson made his unexpected entry into the golf championships last year at the age of three years, six months old at the Awa Ibrahim Junior Golf Open Championships, held at Ikeja Golf Club.

There, the young golfer accompanied by his mum to the Ikeja Golf Club venue of the championship, left many who gave him no chance of any performing astonished.

Aspiring Dandyson, however, played 64 in 4 holes to the surprise of the spectators.

Relishing his experience at the Port Harcourt tournament, Dandyson said that he was well prepared to take up the challenge of becoming a star by registering for it.

Apparently, considering his age, the organisers asked him to play one hole because they never believed he could play four holes.

Dandyson, a first year pupil of Navy Primary School, Rumouorlumeni, Port Harcourt, to the surprise of many, won his category with 19 in a hole and was presented with a certificate.

"I doubted if he could play, but he proved himself," he said.

NAN

Nigeria

Nigeria, Others Hopeful As OPEC Meets to Extend Oil Output Deal

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, meets in Vienna today to deliberate on its plan to extend… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.