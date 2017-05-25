25 May 2017

Nigeria: Govt Targets 30% Renewable Energy By 2030 - Minister

By Clement A. Oloyede

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has said the target of the federal government is to attain minimum of 30% renewable energy for the country by 2030.

Fashola said this yesterday during the commissioning of the 125kVA (100kWp) renewable solar energy constructed by Protergia Ltd for the Citadel and Towers of House on the Rock (HOTR), Abuja.

He said the project is a proof that Nigeria has no business with youth unemployment, adding that, "The challenges we have to deal with are sufficient bastions of opportunities if the right policies are in place. This project sits very well with all of the policies the Buhari Administration has enunciated. Under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, power and energy supply is one of the five urgent actions that President Buhari has challenged us to deliver upon."

Fashola said since Nigeria is blessed with a plethora of energy mix, "what we need to do is to ensure that year-round, we have a balance. To ensure that we are not over dependent on any of the choice of option of generating power that is available to us."

The Chief Executive Officer of Protergia, Ayodeji O'Deji said the project is the largest plant built by a Nigerian company and capable of generating 146,904kWh/annum an equivalent diesel consumption of approximately 72,000ltrs/annum saving over N13 million/annum. He said a similar project was recently commissioned by the company for American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola; a 120kVA (97.4kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) project.

