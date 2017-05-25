25 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Holyfield in Lagos for Fight With Tinubu

Former heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield, has arrived Lagos ahead of his 'mouth-watering' bout with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The 'Rhumbles in Lagos", a charity fight, is part of the ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of Lagos State.

It will take place at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island.

Tinubu has been warming up for the fight to be refereed by Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

Tinubu in his endorsement of the BAT vs Holyfield bout, said: "I can't wait to knock Evander down. I'm the real champion of the world!"

Holyfield was at the Lagos State House yesterday to see Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who promised collaboration with the Evander Holyfield Foundation and its ideals to promote youth engagements through sports.

Holyfield said his foundation would donate health equipment worth $3million to the Lagos State Government.

NAN

