25 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ortom Faults Mark's Comment On Wheelbarrows

By Hope Abah

Makurdi — Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, faulted the comments by a former Senate President, David Mark, at a function in Port Harcourt, where he compared developments in Rivers and Benue states.

Mark, at a function in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, mocked Ortom for "giving out wheelbarrows to empower people" at a time states like Rivers were commissioning laudable projects to mark their two years anniversary.

Ortom's Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said in a statement that Senator Mark's comments smacked of "a man who has obviously been disconnected with the very people who voted him."

According to Akase: "The utterances also exude envy against Governor Ortom who is succeeding where Mark has failed."

He said the wheelbarrows which Senator Mark referred to were donated by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, (NCFRMI) for victims of attacks by armed herdsmen in the state.

"Township roads in Otukpo where Mark lives anytime he is in the state were abandoned by the PDP administration until the APC administration assumed office and concerted efforts at addressing the neglect of the town commenced," he added.

