25 May 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: Two-Third Liberians Endorsed Urey, ALP Stalwart Says

The Youth Chairman of the All Liberian Party, Archie Moore, says two-third of the Liberian populace have endorsed the presidential bid of aspirant Benoni Urey ahead of the 2017 elections.

Speaking during Wednesday's edition of the Capitol Breakfast Club, the ALP Youth Chairman admitted that the Unity Party, Congress for Democratic Change (now Coalition for Democratic Change) and the Liberty Party have been around the political corridor of Liberia for quite a long time, but failed to make impact in the lives of Liberians, this is why two-third of Liberians believe that the Urey presidency is a must.

According to him, this has been proven by the party's membership data base and the momentum from the counties.

"When you go all over Liberia, the name Urey is now a household name. He understands the plight of the people, he is the father of all family, regardless of your status,' he said.

Moore disclosed that with the huge investment, high employment rate and youth empowerment of presidential hopeful Urey in Montserrado County gave him the edge in the vote rich county.

According to him, other politicians who failed in Montserrado are not learning from their mistakes. Moore said the ALP strong man's strength was tested in the 2014 senatorial election when he supported Benjamin Sanvee who came third.

Meanwhile, Archie Moore has revealed that those artists who endorsed the presidential bid of Urey will be on the campaign trails of the party when NEC announces the process open.

He noted that within the soonest possible time the youth leaders of the party are coming up with a mobile program to take them to the communities and counties.

Some of the names that joined the ALP are footballers Sekou Jabateh, Theo Weeks, Isaac Popo Zola, among many local players. The musicians include Crystal, Teddy Ride, Soul Fresh, among others.

