Liberia: 'We Are Not Deterred' Boakai Says

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai says he is not deterred by critics who have termed his several endorsements by registered voters as the "catching of small fishes" of politician who are not popular in their constituency.

According to him politicians that are criticizing his endorsements will be surprised when he shall have finally captured the entire country with citizens endorsing his presidential bid comes October presidential and representative's elections.

He made the statement yesterday in Paynesville outside of Monrovia during programs marking the official re-launch of the membership drive of the National Movement to Support Joseph Nyumah Boakai (NAMBO).

"Let them talk anything they want to say, you will not hear one insult from my mouth because I was not trained to that. I highly appreciate your support because everybody is important and every effort is important to me. While they are condemning, we are making progress," he added.

He then used the occasion to call on members and sympathizers who have pledged supports to his presidential bid to be tactful in their talking and not respond to politicians who are criticizing his endorsement.

Also speaking at the program, Senator Henry Yallah pointed out that opposition politicians in the country who are downplaying the decision of Liberians to endorse VP Boakai will get the shock of their lives when he becomes victorious in the upcoming elections.

"Let me say to you today, we are giving power to people who served the country in distinct manner. No one can compete with us. While we are reaching out for eligible voters, others are migrating to us. We have gone the longest distance and the project is to enlarge our membership in order to get this thing one round," the Bong Country lawmaker said.

The propose of the NAMBO re-launch, he said, is to reset the agenda to fight the highest and the toughest in making sure that VP Boakai becomes successful in the pending presidential and representative elections.

He at the same time called on the citizens of Bong Country to join him in the fight and that they should not allow any detractors to confuse them, adding "we must pass the gavel of authority to the right person".