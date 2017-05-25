Nigeria: PPP Will Fast-Track STI in Nigeria - Minister

The Minister of Science and Technology Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has said the successes recorded in the partnership between the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), and PZ Cussons Nigeria plc have shown that Public Private Partnership (PPP) was a veritable instrument in fast-tracking Science, Technology and Innovation in the country.

Dr. Onu made this statement at the commissioning ceremony of the upgraded state- of- the- art Chemical Laboratory equipment donated to the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT), Zaria by PZ Cussons Nigeria plc to upgrade the Chemistry laboratory of the Institute.

The Minister stated that the era of over dependent on foreign goods and services was over as no country develops when it constantly depends on products coming from other countries without a strategic and laid down plans for domestication of the foreign technologies.

He noted that globally, emphases have shifted from recourse based economy to knowledge based economy and no country will be reckoned with if it is not technologically relevant and competitive.

In his opening remarks, the Director General of NOTAP, Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim said in the cause of carrying out its statutory functions, the agency discovered that over 90% of the Nigerian economy is powered by foreign technology and for any country to develop, there should be gradual transfer and domestication of foreign technology.

He said the partnership started when NOTAP noticed that most of the research and laboratory analyses of the multinationals in Nigeria were carried out outside the country due to lack of state-of-the-art laboratory equipment in Nigeria.

In his address, the Chief Executive Officer of PZ Cussons, Mr. Christos Giannopoulos said he was glad that the MOU signed some months ago with NOTAP, and the three benefitting institutions has metamorphosed into a success story by commissioning the three institutions.