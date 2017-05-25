Nigeria: Six Students Kidnapped in Epe

Six students of Igbonla Model college in Epe have been abducted.

Yesterday the Lagos State Police Command was said to have foiled a kidnap attempt at the Igbonla Model college.

It was gathered that the suspected kidnappers attempted to gain entrance into the school premises through the rear-fence.

They were said to have fired gunshots to scare the students but the policemen on guard were able to intercept them and then called for reinforcement.

But security source, Thursday, said that six school students were abducted.