25 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Six Students Kidnapped in Epe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Six students of Igbonla Model college in Epe have been abducted.

Yesterday the Lagos State Police Command was said to have foiled a kidnap attempt at the Igbonla Model college.

It was gathered that the suspected kidnappers attempted to gain entrance into the school premises through the rear-fence.

They were said to have fired gunshots to scare the students but the policemen on guard were able to intercept them and then called for reinforcement.

But security source, Thursday, said that six school students were abducted.

Nigeria

Nigeria, Others Hopeful As OPEC Meets to Extend Oil Output Deal

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, meets in Vienna today to deliberate on its plan to extend… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.