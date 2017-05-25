South Africa: MEC Desbo Mohono On Taung Hotel School and Convention Centre Facilities

24 May 2017

The North West MEC for Tourism, Desbo Mohono has expressed her satisfaction regarding the status quo of the ongoing construction at the Taung Hotel School and Convention Centre. Mohono and her departmental executive management recently conducted an inspection, at the site which commenced over 8 months ago .

"I am happy with the progress thus far, the quality of the work is pleasing and at the rate in which the construction is going we are well underway to meet our deadlines for all three sites. This project remains close to my heart as it represents governments legacy and a promise fulfilled to the people of Taung. Some might see it as just another hotel school but to us it is a symbol of economic emancipation in the rural town of Taung.

Mohono added that the provincial government continues to strive in making sure that the ordinary people of this province are economically empowered and are also afforded opportunities to acquire the necessary skills to improve their lives. "The Fifth administration of the North West Provincial Government is committed to radical economic transformation through job creation and creating opportunities using sustainable economic spin-offs and through one of our economic pillar VTSD this project managed to employ 40 local people.

MEC Mohono also emphasize how important it is for this school to also be used as a landmark in Taung and its architecture should represent the people of Taung and the province at large.

"We need the people of Taung to take pride in this building, we need them to own it and take care of it. Our gatehouse should resemble and display our own tradition and culture as well captivating and capturing. Our rich Setswana culture, heritage and tradition should be captured there, for this we do not need billions, we just need to think out of box and be creative with the little we have", emphasized Mohono.

Upon completion this project will boost a state of the art calabash gatehouse, fully fledged academic facilities boasting a clear academic environment which will include two kitchens and a student residence with a recreational club which will enhance our enrollment for more students with a need for an accommodation facility

