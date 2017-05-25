25 May 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Protest After Health Care Worker Stabbed to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Buziwe Nocuze

Deputy police minister promises mobile station outside Gugulethu Community Health Centre at KTC Day Hospital

Protesters gathered outside the Gugulethu Community Health Centre at KTC Day Hospital on Wednesday in response to the murder of a health worker. Workers from the clinic together with community members then marched to Gugulethu police station to hand over a memorandum.

The event was organised by the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC).

This comes after a porter, Andile Magama, died after he was stabbed on his way home outside the clinic.

Ncediswa Ngcobondwana, an activist with the TAC, told the crowd, "You know this is not the first time that something like this happened. Now, we are afraid, and we want help from the police and also from the community."

"We are not feeling safe so we want the visibility of the police next to the clinic everyday. If that can happen, we believe incidents like these won't happen again," she said.

Resident Thembile Makana said, "How many people do we want to see dead before we report these criminals? Why are we hiding them while we can identify them? Let's unite and fight these criminals."

The memorandum was received by the Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi at Gugulethu police station who promised that by next week there would be a mobile station at the clinic.

South Africa

Plans to Oust Zuma at National Executive Committee a 'Fallacy'

Supporters of President Jacob Zuma in the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) are planning to oppose any move for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.