24 May 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Water and Sanitation Establishes Ray Nkonyeni Water and Sanitation Forum

The Department of Water and Sanitation will on Friday, 26 May 2017, officially establish the Ray Nkonyeni Water and Sanitation Forum at Ray Nkonyeni Municipal Offices in Port Shepstone.

This follows a series of meetings that have been taking place since the beginning of this year between officials of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Water and Sanitation and Ugu District Municipality. The forum will consist of ordinary members of the public, representatives from civil society and civil society organisations, with and aim to help ease water issues that communities are faced with on a daily basis. The establishment of this Forum will also open communication lines between the members of the community and government to tackle service delivery issues.

KwaZulu-Natal DWS has established 20 Forums in district municipalities such as in Ugu, uThukela and Harry Gwala. The establishment of water and sanitation forums follows the call by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mrs Nomvula Mokonyane, for communities to establish the forums as a way of addressing grievances on the ground. The forums are largely community-driven and they empower aggrieved residents to have a say on the management of water matters.

The Minister asked for the establishment of forums as a way of creating a two way communication between communities and department in addressing water and sanitation issues. Those who were elected would be part of discussions regarding any developments including envisaged developments, plans, progress and challenges about the status of projects or anything happening concerning projects undertaken by the department.

