Uganda/Tunisia: CAF Pools Turn to Home Advantage Trump Card

Kampala — If the current trend of events continues up to July 7, when KCCA travel to Tunisia for their final Group A game against Club Africain, it might have to be decided on goal difference.

Actually, the eight teams in Groups A and C are at par re-points, all collecting three from their opening two matches.

KCCA, Fus Rabat, Club Africain and Rivers United from Pool A, and Group C's Smouha, Zesco, Al-Hilal and Recreativo do Libolo have each won their home matches and respectively lost their away games, creating a scenario of 'whoever blinks first derails.'

"Let each of the teams win their home games and we turn to who has scored the most goals at the end," KCCA manager Mike Mutebi told Daily Monitor yesterday.

"I told you before we started that we can match these big teams. The Arab fear has been erased by our hard work.

"There is no special player to fear in those teams. We are in our situation (bottom of the table due to goal difference) because we conceded cheap goals and we must work on that."

KCCA, who beat Egypt's Al-Masry 1-0 at Lugogo enroute to the Caf Confederation Cup group stage, suffered a 3-0 defeat to Fus Rabat of Morocco before reviving their quarterfinal chances with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Tunisia's Club Africain on Tuesday.

Derrick Nsibambi and Tom Masiko scored the goals, rendering Mokhtar Belkhither's opener inadequate on the day.

That victory, KCCA's first in the group stage, moved them level on three points with their victims of the day, and Fus Rabat.

"It is disappointing," said Africain coach Chiheb Ellili after the defeat, "Because we are looking for first (position) but we have also games at home, we will try to do full (win all) at home and get some outside."

The significance of each side now winning all their home matches, and perhaps feeding off some crumbs away from home, is hardly lost on them.

This was further enhanced by Rivers United of Nigeria edging KCCA's opening day tormentors, Fus Rabat, 1-0 on Wednesday to join the other three teams on as many points respectively after two matches.

Caf pools turn to home advantage trump card

Group A results

KCCA 2-1 Club Africain

Rivers United 1-0 Fus Rabat

Next fixtures

June 2

Fus Rabat vs Club Africain

June 3

KCCA vs Rivers United

Group A

P W D L F A Pts

Fus Rabat 3 1 0 1 3 1 3

Club Africain 2 1 0 1 4 3 3

Rivers United 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

KCCA 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

Group C

P W D L F A Pts

Smouha 2 1 0 1 2 1 3

Al-Hilal 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

Zesco 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

Recreativo do Libolo 2 1 0 1 1 2 3

Next Group C fixtures

June 3

Smouha vs Al Hilal Elobied

June 4

Zesco vs Recreativo Desportivo