26 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Umeme Officials Survive Lynching

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mudangha Kolyangha

Pallisa — Police in Pallisa District was called in to save two Umeme officials who were attacked by angry residents following power disconnections in the area.

The nasty incidence took place on May 23, in Kameke Sub-county when Mr Andrew Magimesi, the technical officer in-charge of transformers and Mr Francis Kirya, the lines assistant had completely disconnected and left residents in power blackout over illegal connections.

Mr Joseph Oulo, one of the affected residents, said residents became angry with the power distribution officials and were tasked to explain why they came and cut electric wires in Kameke Trading Centre.

He said even the vehicle they were using had no Umeme logo and they had no disconnection order.

Meeting the locals at Kameke Sub-county headquarters, Mr Mario Ouma, the Mbale region Umeme outreach officer, apologised for the inconvenience and pledged to re-connect power within a week. The meeting was also attended by Pallisa Resident District Commissioner, Mr John Nabende and the district police commander, Mr Mathias Turyasingura.

Operation

Umeme special campaign code named; "Operation power theft" is aimed at getting rid of illegal connections.

"Following the increasing number of deaths due to illegal connections, Umeme and police have embarked on sensitising the communities on the dangers of illegal connections as well as disconnecting such illegal connections," Mr Ouma said.

He added; Power theft is dangerous and illegal. It also costs honest customers."

Uganda

Ugandans Plead With DR Congo to Open Borders for Business

Traders at Mpondwe Market in Lhubiriha Town Council in Kasese District near the Uganda-DR Congo border are crying foul… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.