Uganda: Umeme Officials Survive Lynching

Pallisa — Police in Pallisa District was called in to save two Umeme officials who were attacked by angry residents following power disconnections in the area.

The nasty incidence took place on May 23, in Kameke Sub-county when Mr Andrew Magimesi, the technical officer in-charge of transformers and Mr Francis Kirya, the lines assistant had completely disconnected and left residents in power blackout over illegal connections.

Mr Joseph Oulo, one of the affected residents, said residents became angry with the power distribution officials and were tasked to explain why they came and cut electric wires in Kameke Trading Centre.

He said even the vehicle they were using had no Umeme logo and they had no disconnection order.

Meeting the locals at Kameke Sub-county headquarters, Mr Mario Ouma, the Mbale region Umeme outreach officer, apologised for the inconvenience and pledged to re-connect power within a week. The meeting was also attended by Pallisa Resident District Commissioner, Mr John Nabende and the district police commander, Mr Mathias Turyasingura.

Operation

Umeme special campaign code named; "Operation power theft" is aimed at getting rid of illegal connections.

"Following the increasing number of deaths due to illegal connections, Umeme and police have embarked on sensitising the communities on the dangers of illegal connections as well as disconnecting such illegal connections," Mr Ouma said.

He added; Power theft is dangerous and illegal. It also costs honest customers."