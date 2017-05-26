Uganda: Not Even Loeb Can Overtake Me in Sections, Says Fitidis

Kampala — Chistakis Fitidis has laughed off suggestions that he will chicken out and let Ronald Ssebuguzi and the rest overtake him during the Mountains of the Moon Rally in Fort Portal this weekend. The two-day event is the fourth round of the National Rally Championship (NRC).

The reaction from the veteran driver comes in the wake of the development that under the new competition rules it's his turn to open the route.

"Even WRC drivers Sebastien Loeb, Latvala (Jari-Matti) cannot overtake me in in 10-15km sections unless I have parked. It will be difficult for Ssebuguzi (Ronald) and the rest to overtake me. No way," the veteran rally driver navigated by Eric Nzamwita in Mitsubishi Evo X told the Daily Monitor.

"I know they are fast, actually Ssebuguzi, Duncan (Mubiru), Omar ( Mayanja) can match WRC pace. But I will control the event from the front."

Fitidis (pic below) said a combination of preparation, driving at his own pace and not getting excited have kept him going. "I will be satisfied finishing in the top five because that's my first goal every event. But I want a podium finish in Fort Portal to remain in contention of the NRC title," he added.

He is currently third with 125 points behind Ssebuguzi (250pts) and Mubiru (160pts).

The event starts tomorrow with a 4.24km Super Special Stage (SSS) at Boma Ground. Then on Sunday, drivers will have eight competitive sections (CS) spread over 148km.