26 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bodybuilder Ssenoga Returns to Germany With Hope

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Kampala — Mr Uganda 2016 Andrew Ssenoga returns to Germany with high hopes of winning a medal in the International German Championship at the Edwin-Schaarf Hall in Neu-Ulm tomorrow.

Germany is familiar ground for Ssenoga, where he won a gold medal on his international debut in September 2016, when he competed in the International category, which pooled all athletes from outside Germany.

Tomorrow, however, Ssenoga will face stiffer competition in the Open category. He is nevertheless optimistic.

"Of course I enter every competition expecting victory; I understand the competition is going to be tough but I think I'm set for that victory," Ssenoga told us before his departure.

Internationale Meisterschaft, as the event is called in German, is organised by the German Natural Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (GNBF), the only organisation that promotes natural, healthy doping-free bodybuilding in Germany.

A win on the international arena among more experienced participants will soothe Ssenoga's mind and boost his confidence, a week after losing his 2016 Mr Kampala crown to Isaac Mubikirwa at Hotel Grand Global in Makerere Sunday night.

Also on stage will be Ivan Byekwaso, the man who had personalised Ugandan bodybuilding, won international medals and trophies before switching allegiance to Germany last year.

The ever ambitious Byekwaso told Daily Monitor that he targets not less than a third place in this competition.

Uganda

Ugandans Plead With DR Congo to Open Borders for Business

Traders at Mpondwe Market in Lhubiriha Town Council in Kasese District near the Uganda-DR Congo border are crying foul… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.