Uganda: Ambitious JKL Get Their Chance in the NBL Limelight

Kampala — City Oilers took the National Basketball League (NBL) by storm four years ago winning the title in their first season in the topflight.

While Just Keep Living (JKL) could not manage something similar in their effort to shake up things at the top last season, the club's highly ambitious owner Fredricks "Freedom" Owora is confident of achieving that starting this season.

After losing 3-1 to KCCA Leopards in last season's women playoff semifinals, Freedom, as he is popularly known in basketball circles is confident his team can go on and win this year's title.

This is in addition to setting a target of reaching the playoffs for his men's side that earned promotion after going the entire season unbeaten in Division One.

"We are trying to build a model that is quite different from other clubs which is to ensure the club can sustain itself five years from now," Owora said as he revealed plans constructing a multifunctional sports arena in Mukono.

Today both JKL teams will be in the limelight as they come up against the more established guards in KIU Titans and KCCA Leopards at the Lugogo MTN Arena.

The women's game promises to be particularly exciting with the prospect of Flavia Oketcho and Muhayimina who moved to JKL in the off-season facing their former teammates at KCCA.

"The target is to win this year's women's league title," he further stated.

KCCA started their season with 66-44 win over KIU Rangers in a game in which Maureen Amoding led with 20 points.

The men's game will see his newly promoted side play their second game against KIU that on paper appears to be more daunting than the opening day opponents Startimes Falcons who they defeated 68-53.

They will be up against a KIU Titans team that is also yet to gel and was stretched for long periods in their 69-66 opener against Ndejje University.

National Basketball League

Fixtures today

KCCA Leopards vs JKL Lady Dolphins 6:00pm Women Lugogo

KIU Titans vs JKL Dolphins 8.00pm

Wednesday results

KCCA Leopards 66-44 KIU Rangers

Pemba Warriors 57-44 Our Savior