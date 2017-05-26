Uganda: Lalcheta Happy to Return to Uganda

Kampala — For Oman's Ajay Lalchelta, the ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament has brought back fonder memories.

Lalchelta left India at just 20 years in 2004 to play cricket in Uganda for the now defunct Maruti Club.

"I knew nothing about the world but they (Maruti) called me to work with them," Lalcheta recalls.

Unfortunately, after a seven months season, the club wound up leaving the all rounder with no option but to try his luck elsewhere.

"It was not an easy decision to go to Oman but I had played cricket since 14. They gave me an opportunity to continue doing that and I could not give up at 20," he adds.

In form of giving back to the cricket world, he was yesterday at Lugogo involved in the "Cricket for Good" outreach programme aimed at ensuring stars like Lalchelta inspire the next generation. Lalcheta even attempted to speak some Luganda to connect more with the over 60 children.

Today, he must help his country Oman continue their impressive record against Uganda at Kyambogo Oval and despite feeling at home here, he will take no prisoners.

"We are strong and we have done our homework. We beat Uganda in this very tournament in 2013 by seven wickets and we hope to do the same," said the player whose side has so far lost one to Canada by 83 runs and won over USA by four wickets.

"We know the Ugandans are fitter and agile while our average age is a little over 28. Combination-wise we are good with good spinners and pace attackers so it should be a game of a physical Uganda against a skilled team," Lalchelta, who has scored 46 runs and picked two wickets in two games, added.

Meanwhile, Uganda's top order batsman Arthur Kyobe and former national team colleague Asadu Seiga also played in Oman in 2011 and 2012. Kyobe has struggled for form, scoring just 22 runs in two games but Oman will watch him all the same.

"We know Arthur. He is a very experienced player capable of having a very good game. Besides there is a lot to stake for all six countries because the format of this tournament is such that you cannot afford to lose more than one game," Lalchelta said.

Oman record vs. Uganda

2005 ICC Trophy

9th place playoff: Oman won by 6 runs

2007/2008 Division 2: Oman won by 3 wickets

2008/9 World Cup Qualifier

Oman won by 1 wicket

2013 Division 3

Oman won by 7 wickets