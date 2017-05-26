Uganda: Martyrs Day - Benefit From Faith-Based Tourism

editorial

Next weekend, Uganda will be cast in international light as the world pays homage to the Uganda Martyrs on June 3. Forty five Catholic and Anglican martyrs were burnt to death following the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II, then King of Buganda between 1885 and 1887 because of their faith.

Many local pilgrims are reported to have arrived at the Uganda Martyr's Shrine Namugongo, which is the venue for the main festivities, one week ahead of the day. Majority who have already arrived travelled Hoima Dioceses, which is the main celebrant this year. Other pilgrims are expected from neighbouring countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and Democratic Republic of Congo, among others.

According to a publication by the Uganda Episcol Conference, international pilgrims are expected from the United States of America, Nigeria, Mexico, Malawi, Italy, Zambia, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, Ireland, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada.

The scenes at the shrines show activities in preparation to host more thousands of pilgrims from different places in Uganda as well as the international community.

With such an opportunity, different stakeholders, especially the tourism community, should benefit from faith-based tourism.

That this is a golden opportunity for the community around to host and also get economic gains from food and accommodation to the pilgrims. Residents should not see this as an intrusion in their space, but devise means of taking advantage of the celebration.

However, with growing security concerns in parts of the country, residents in the shrine areas should be cautious and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. At the same time, the police must issue guidelines and regulation which people should adhere to as soon as possible.

Preparations however need not be left to the church alone. The different government agencies must join in as soon as possible and not wait for the last minute as is a common happening.

This is an opportunity to brand the country and should be taken as early as possible not simply waiting to take advantage of June 3.