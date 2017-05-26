Uganda: Motorists Suffer As More City Roads Blocked

Kampala — Public access to some major roads in the city's central business district has been blocked with motorists now blaming the barricade for the traffic jam during rush hours.

Sections of more than five roads have either been closed permanently or temporarily, provoking debate on who exactly is in charge of the city and its roads.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), which is charged with the responsibility of managing and planning the city, is now pointing the accusing finger at security forces for sealing off the roads.

"Although KCCA is interested in the smooth traffic flow in the city, the institution in charge of closing roads is police," Mr Robert Kalumba, the deputy KCCA spokesperson, said.

Some of the roads closed that Daily Monitor visited include, Kagera Road (off Hannington Road at Barclays Bank Headquarters), Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road (Ministry of Finance and Auditor General's Offices through the President's Office connecting to Nile Avenue Road), the Imperial Royale Hotel stretch, the Constitution Square stretch and some parts of the Nakasero Corridor, also home to State House, Princess Avenue on the right hand stretch of the western gate of Nakasero State House and connects to Nehru Avenue.

The roads at the centre of controversy are heavily guarded by armed security officers on a round-the-clock basis and are no-go areas for motorists.

Mr Simon Kakooza, a boda boda cyclist, who operates at Speke Road stage, said the situation becomes worse during peak hours when they cannot use the blocked roads for fear of being arrested.

"Our prayer is that these roads be re-opened for easy traffic flow. Kampala is congested and such closed roads, if opened, would offer a solution to this sticky problem," he said.

Interventions

KCCA has announced several interventions such as repairing and constructing new roads within the central business district aimed at decongesting the city.

But there is no evidence from both the political and technical wing to suggest that they have engaged the police to re-open the closed roads and when they could re-open.

A source at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who preferred not to be named for fear of the likely repercussions on his job, said Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road was closed because it stretches through sensitive government offices whose security must be guaranteed.

"For instance, this road stretches through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Auditor General's Office, the Ministry of Finance and the President's Office, which accommodates the Prime Minister and other ministers," a source said.

In an interview with Daily Monitor on Saturday, the Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Commander, Mr Norman Musinga, acknowledged the closure of some of the city roads but hastened to say that "they are temporarily closed over security reasons."

"For instance, the Constitution Square stretch is temporarily closed whenever there is a security concern. Some roads are at times closed during construction works, including of sewer lines and water pipes," Mr Musinga said.

He said some of the roads at the Nakasero Corridor are permanently closed because the places houses State House, which he said, is home to the President.

But the shadow minister for Internal Affairs, Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, noted that Parliament has never been notified of the closure.

"The road from Christ the King that runs between KCCA, Finance Ministry and the Attorney General's office leading to Parliament has been closed since the presidential elections in late 2016, and no genuine reason has ever been given," Mr Muwanga said.

He also wondered why such developments could take place in the city centre without the knowledge of the city authorities.

Efforts to speak to Kampala minister Beti Olive Kamya over the closure of the city roads were futile as she was reportedly out of the country.

But Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago told Daily Monitor that the closure of some city roads is a manifestation that government is scared of the laxity in security, which he said, is the reason why the President "has sealed off almost the whole of Nakasero".

"We appreciate the fact that the President is entitled to security. However, they never engage us in the city authority while closing these roads yet it's in our jurisdiction. It's actually done arbitrarily and whenever we speak about such issues, they call us populists. Who doesn't know that Kampala is a narrow city and closing some roads would affect traffic flow?" he asked.

Security

To enforce security in the city, President Museveni has since ordered the installation of closed circuit deletion (CCTV) cameras on all city roads following the late AIGP Felix Kaweesi's death who was gunned down by unknown assailants alongside his driver and bodyguard. However, funds to kick-start the project haven't been released.

Mr Frank Gashumba, a social critic, said the people with vehicles are more inconvenienced whenever roads are closed in the CBD.

He said there should be known guidelines and information whenever a road in a busy city centre is closed because even the few roads which exist in the city are not enough for a smooth traffic floor.

"For example, there is no genuine reason for the permanent closure of a road next to the blood bank in Nakasero that leads to All Saints church. When President Museveni has a function somewhere in the city, some roads are closed until he leaves," Mr Gashumba added.