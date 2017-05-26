Uganda: KCCA Face Express With Mutebi Keen to End Club's Double Jinx

Kampala — KCCA have been challenged by manager Mike Mutebi to shatter the damning hoodoo hovering over the club by winning the elusive double first by beating cross-city rivals Express in today's Uganda Cup semifinal first leg at Lugogo.

"It hurts that we have never won a double in our history even when we have had better players over the years. Express have the better history but we have enough in our armoury to negotiate our way past them and make the final," Mutebi told Daily Monitor yesterday. He reckons the job will be 'easy', if his team replicates the remarkable display in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Tunisian giants Club Africain at Lugogo in the Caf Confederations Cup.

"If the players bring the same performance against Express, it is going to be easy. Our improved performance has come at right time. It (the Express duel) is a precursor to the big one (Rivers United on June 3 at Lugogo)."

"We won the first of our two trophies at Wankulukuku. We beat them home and away this season to retain the trophy. It is now in the boys' DNA that beating Express is something they can do anytime," said Mutebi, who will be without cup-tied Peter Magambo, Allan Okello, Lawrence Bukenya, Julius Poloto and Saddam Juma.

Because a lot is stake in this encounter, Mutebi hinted on maintaining majority of players that played against Africain, only giving a deserved rest to first choice skipper Benjamin Ochan and granting a look-in for his deputy Douglas Kisembo.

Ten-time winners Express haven't put a foot off the pedestal in training since the league closed shop last week - and are ready throw all that is left at the league champions.

"We shall play to win at Lugogo because we don't have any pressure. Our team is still strong as a unit even if our former captain Saddam Juma left us (to join KCCA)," Express coach Matia Lule revealed.

The second leg between the two traditional giants will be played on Tuesday at Wankulukuku and the winner will face either Paidha or Sadolin (play tomorrow) in the final slated for June in Arua at the Betway Green Light Stadium.

Uganda cup semi-final

KCCA vs Express 4:00pm

Philip Omondi stadium