26 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: ICC Lures Young Cricketers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Makhtum Muziransa

Kampala — The International Cricket Council (ICC) yesterday rendered its support to Uganda's grassroots programmes with the hope of inspiring more youngsters to stick to the game.

Through ICC's "Cricket for Good" outreach programme, two players from each of the six participating nations in the ICC World Cricket League Division Three joined over 60 young children and various volunteers for a coaching clinic. It is the first time such a programme is being held at a qualifying tournament.

"I hope one of these young faces out here will go on to wear the Ugandan jersey and I will be watching on 10, 15 years from now and saying; I was here," Amarbir Hansra, who has played for Canada in two World Cups, said. It might take even longer for a Ugandan player to make it there, but the kids who attended the clinic that was graced by our own Jonathan Sebanja and Frank Nsubuga, cannot claim the lack of inspiration.

"We have learned a lot just about cricket. But that it is also important for us to balance the game and books (academics)," Aloysius Kirunda, one of the 60 learners, said.

It was not just the children picking lessons, USA's Nicholas Standford, who says the Ugandan weather reminds him of his Caribbean roots, hopes to take the experience back home where the game is growing by leaps and bounds.

"It was fun and entertaining to have the kids around. To bring awareness to Uganda which seems like a cricketing nation with a big feature is really good," Standford said.

"Hopefully we can have stuff like this too. Have over 60 kids running around learning the game. We are trying to get it in schools but it is not like what we have here (Lugogo) today," USA's right-handed top order batsman added.

Standford might not have to wait long as the impressed ICC tournament director Gurjit Singh promised; "the clinic will become a permanent fixture at ICC qualifying tournaments."

Uganda

Ugandans Plead With DR Congo to Open Borders for Business

Traders at Mpondwe Market in Lhubiriha Town Council in Kasese District near the Uganda-DR Congo border are crying foul… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.