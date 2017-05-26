26 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Two MPs Lose Seats Over Bribery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Juliet Kigongo

Kampala — Two independent MPs representing Persons with Disabilities from northern and western regions have been kicked out of Parliament over bribery.

The Court of Appeal yesterday ordered fresh elections in their respective constituencies.

The two bring the number of MPs who have lost seats to six, according to Electoral Commission spokesperson, Mr Jotham Taremwa.

Led by Justice Remmy Kasule, the court ruled that Mr William Wilson Nokrach for northern region and his western region colleague, Mr Hood Katuramu, participated in bribery of voters during the 2011 parliamentary elections.

"We have scrutinised the record, evidence, submissions and judgment of the High Court. Our findings are that had the learned trial judge properly scrutinised the evidence before him, he would have probably arrived at different conclusions. This however was not the case," Assistant registrar of the court Mr Didas Muhumuza read the judgement on behalf of the justices of the Court of Appeal.

"... ..What cuts across all the testimonies of all the witnesses is that they stated that the candidates dished out money and gifts to voters. We find that the 2 respondent (Mr Nokrach) did offer to voters money via mobile phone transfers with the intention of influencing them to vote for him," he stated. The justices also faulted the trial judge Albert Rugadya

The justices also faulted the trial judge Albert Rugadya Atwoki that he erred in law, particularly when he found that the Mr Norkrach possessed academic qualifications to stand as a MP whereas not.

Uganda

Ugandans Plead With DR Congo to Open Borders for Business

Traders at Mpondwe Market in Lhubiriha Town Council in Kasese District near the Uganda-DR Congo border are crying foul… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.