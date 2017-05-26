Kampala — Two independent MPs representing Persons with Disabilities from northern and western regions have been kicked out of Parliament over bribery.

The Court of Appeal yesterday ordered fresh elections in their respective constituencies.

The two bring the number of MPs who have lost seats to six, according to Electoral Commission spokesperson, Mr Jotham Taremwa.

Led by Justice Remmy Kasule, the court ruled that Mr William Wilson Nokrach for northern region and his western region colleague, Mr Hood Katuramu, participated in bribery of voters during the 2011 parliamentary elections.

"We have scrutinised the record, evidence, submissions and judgment of the High Court. Our findings are that had the learned trial judge properly scrutinised the evidence before him, he would have probably arrived at different conclusions. This however was not the case," Assistant registrar of the court Mr Didas Muhumuza read the judgement on behalf of the justices of the Court of Appeal.

"... ..What cuts across all the testimonies of all the witnesses is that they stated that the candidates dished out money and gifts to voters. We find that the 2 respondent (Mr Nokrach) did offer to voters money via mobile phone transfers with the intention of influencing them to vote for him," he stated. The justices also faulted the trial judge Albert Rugadya

The justices also faulted the trial judge Albert Rugadya Atwoki that he erred in law, particularly when he found that the Mr Norkrach possessed academic qualifications to stand as a MP whereas not.