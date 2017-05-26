Nigeria: Group Launches 'Immunization Bracelet' to Help Nigeria Vaccination Record

A group has introduced a child bracelet to help Nigerian mothers remember the need to get their children immunized and the appointment schedules for the life saving exercise.

The bracelet, introduced to Nigeria by Alma Sana, a non-governmental organisation, is to be worn on the leg or wrist of infants.

It was launched on Thursday by Glaxosmithkline, a pharmaceutical company and Save the Children at an award ceremony on health Innovation given to Alma Sana at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The bracelet will assist the public and health workers to know the type of vaccines the child has been given, what jab is next and when the next one is due.

Though new in Nigeria, it has been used by the organisation in countries such as Peru, where like Nigeria, there had also been immunization challenges.

It is made from a silicon band with numbers (for the months) and symbols (for the type of vaccines to be taken within the months) printed on it.

The bracelet printed on it the full 20 jabs schedule that mothers need to follow for the first four years of the child's life.

Each symbol, which represents the vaccine to be given, is punched by the nurse as record of when the dose was given.

Speaking at the ceremony, wife of the Senate President and founder of Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Toyin Saraki, said the initiative will help improve immunization monitoring in Nigeria.

Nigeria is among countries with immunization challenges where children are either not immunized or miss some of the immunization doses.

Mrs. Saraki said the bracelet will help educate mothers about the need to get their children immunized and also give them a sense of belonging and say in the wellbeing of their children.

She said most mothers feel left out in their children's immunization process, as they are not consulted and all the decisions are away from their hands.

"We need to work towards adapting a vaccine dependable Nigeria. One of the problems faced with vaccinations is most mothers forget to take their children for immunization and this bracelet is suppose to help tackle that issue since the bracelet will be on the child from first vaccination till the age of one.

"This will deal with the problem of timeliness, completion of vaccine doses and that of wider coverage to know the extent immunization has been covered in a locality", she said.

Mrs. Saraki want midwives engaged in the project as they have a lot of influence on mothers. She observed that they can do a lot in the education of mother on immunization because they take care of them during pregnancy till child birth.

"They even see the child after birth before the mothers. We have experimented using three midwives on maternal education in our foundation and the result we got has been incredible," she said.

The General Manager of Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals in Nigeria, Bhushan Akshikar, said the award to the group was in recognition of its effort in propagating the effectiveness and efficiency of immunization of children to prevent deaths from preventable diseases.

He said his company was glad to partner with the organisation to promote immunization progress in Nigeria.

"We are using this bracelet as a pilot study to know how far it will go and we are targeting one million children," he said.

"GSK and Save the Children have an innovative strategic shared value partnership that is combining the two organisations' global expertise, skills and energy to tackle the ambitious goal of helping to save one million children's lives.

"This bracelet will not rule out the vaccination cards given during vaccinations, but will go hand in hand. The bracelet is meant to serve as a reminder to the parents," he said.

Shola Dele-Olowu, Nigeria Implementing partner of Alma Sana, said the idea of the bracelet was borrowed from countries where it had been used with positive results.

"We are introducing this as a pilot study to see the impact it will have on immunization in the country and we are targeting one million children," Ms. Dele-Olowu said.

"We are partnering with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency to get the bracelets across to some selected areas which are yet to be determined by the agency.

"We need to see how this will work in the primary healthcare centres as this are the major point of call on vaccination in the country.

"For now, the bracelet will be given out free and we will use the pilot research to gauge how much people are willing to pay for the bracelets," she said.

She added that the bracelet can also be used to get reliable data on the state of health of children and immunization progress.

She said it can also be used as a nutrition monitoring indies (waist nutrition belt) as the bracelet is expected to be put in the ankle at birth and later fixed into the wrist of the child as the child grows up.

Babatunde Ojei, Deputy Country Director, Save the Children Nigeria, in his remark, called on the government and others involved in child health to engage the youth and their interest in information technology (ICT) to advance medical service delivery in Nigeria.

He said there is a need to key the youth's ICT interest and strengthen it as a tool for medical service delivery, as this will go a long way to improve healthcare services in the country.

"It will not only go a long way in disseminating information to the public, it will also serve as a means of survival for some youth who will be able to key into it and react with new innovations which can help better the health service delivery in this country as this will make it more attractive to many," he added."