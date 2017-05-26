Rwanda: Kagame Meets Wharton Business School Students

Photo: Village Urugwiro/The New Times

President Kagame with Wharton Business School students at Village Urugwiro in Kigali yesterday. The 30-member delegation of students is in the country to learn about Rwanda's recovery and development after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

President Paul Kagame yesterday evening hosted students of Wharton Business School from the US, who are on a three-day visit to Rwanda.

The 30 students are in the country to learn about Rwanda's recovery and development after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The learners were particularly keen on the characteristics of the kind of leadership that has helped steer the country forward almost from nothing.

The meeting with the President serves as part of their course work for a class dubbed, "Conflict, leadership and change; lessons from Rwanda."

The students also got insights into Rwanda's decentralisation model, private sector involvement in development as well as homegrown initiatives such as Imihigo and Girinka, among others.

Prof. Katherine Klein, the vice dean of Wharton Social Impact Initiative, said from the interactions with the country and its leadership, there was a possibility of developing collaborations.

Among the areas where the institution can work with Rwanda is the financial sector whereby the university and its students can bring in expertise into the country.

"As we learn more about the country, there are possibilities of opportunities that could benefit Rwanda and the students," she said.

While in the country, the students are also expected to meet public and private sector officials from finance, capital market and banking sector.

Rwanda Development Board chief executive Clare Akamanzi said the students' interaction with Rwanda could see them serve various aspects in the country's development after the completion of studies.

Among ways Akamanzi noted that they could be involved include as investors, experts as well as 'good ambassadors' of the country to the rest of the world.

This is the sixth time that a delegation from the higher learning institution has been received by President Kagame.

In September 2015, President Kagame gave a lecture at the institution hosted by the Social Impact Initiative and the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

While in the country, the students visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, Trust Industries, Rweru Model Village in Bugesera, Nyamata Genocide Memorial and Gashora Girls academy, among other places.