Nigeria: Govt Releases 2017 National Common Entrance Examination Result

The Federal Government has released the result of the just concluded 2017 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity schools.

A statement made available on Thursday in Abuja said the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu gave approval to National Examination Council (NECO) to release the result to the public.

The results would be available in all the State Ministries of Education nationwide as well as NECO zonal offices.

A total of 80,421 candidates registered for the examination but only 77, 512 candidates actually sat for the examination.

The minister said the general analysis of the result showed that the highest score was 189 out of 200 scored by two candidates.

The candidates are Emeka-Egbuna Chinecherem and Joyce Onubogu both from Anambra State while the least score was 4 scored by 8 candidates.

Adamu said Queens College, Yaba Lagos was one of the colleges with highest subscription of 5524, while the least subscribed college was FGGC, Monguno Borno State with only 21 candidates.

According to him, the result can be accessed on-line through http://www.fmeinterview.com or through NECO zonal offices nationwide.

He said that accessing the results would show the shortlisted candidates for placement.

The minister added that the placement exercise was scheduled to take place in July, 2017.

