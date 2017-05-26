Rwanda: Bugesera Marathon Set for June 11

The third edition of Bugesera Marathon will take place on June 11 in Nyamata, according to the race organisers, Gasore Serge Foundation.

The foundation on Wednesday announced that registration is now open at their offices located at Amahoro National Stadium and Centre des Jeunes in Nyamata.

Initiated by former national long-distance runner Serge Gasore, the 2017 edition will include 20km, 8km and 3km races.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, Gasore said that everybody is invited to register depending on gender, abilities and age. This theme for this year's race is run for "Reforestation and Environmental Protection."

"We are looking forward to this year's event; our partnership with other institutions like Rwanda Athletics Federation and Ministry of Sports and Culture will help us have an exciting event that we expect will draw a huge number of participants," Gasore said.

Gasore said the reason is to focus on environment protection because people still do not understand the need to protect forests by using other alternatives like cooking on gas or planting more trees.

"The cutting down of trees has affected many parts of Rwanda including Bugesera an area well known for being a semi-arid area. Therefore, the race is a sensitization campaign aimed at creating awareness and commitment towards environmental protection," he explained.

Last year's edition focused on the use of athletics to build peace and reconciliation. The initiative by Gasore, a genocide survivor and former long distance runner, was part of his dream to inspire the youth, as authored in his book "In My Day to Die: Running for My Life.

In the previous edition, Claudette Mukasakindi won the 15km women's category after clocking 54 minutes, 8 seconds and 82 microseconds while Felicien Muhitira produced an impressive display to win the men's category with a time of 47 minutes, 59 seconds and 14 microseconds.