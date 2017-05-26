Rwanda: Marines Face Kiyovu in Relegation Survival Clash

Marines FC head coach Abdul Karim Nduhirabandi has said it will be a "do or die" in the league relegation battle as his team host fellow strugglers SC Kiyovu on Friday afternoon at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

Marines are 13th on the 16-team league table with 27 points, and are at par with SC Kiyovu (14th) and Gicumbi FC (15th) with two rounds of matches remaining.

One of the three teams will go down to second division to join already relegated Pepiniere FC.

Although Kirehe FC are in 12th place with 28 points, they could also be dragged into the relegation dogfight if they lose against Gicumbi that won their last two matches against Mukura (2-1) and Musanze FC (2-0).

Nduhirabandi believes victory over SC Kiyovu will put his team in a good position to save their season - Marines have never been relegated since gaining promotion to the topflight in 1999. Marines won the corresponding fixture 1-0 at Mumena Stadium.

After the SC Kiyovu game, Marines will conclude their campaign against Police FC, while Aloys Kanamugire's SC Kiyovu will play against champions Rayon Sports on the last day on June 15.

Gicumbi FC will wind up the season against bottom side Pepiniere, while Hamisi Sogonya's Kirehe will be away to Mukura Victory Sports, who are already assured of their league status.

"Anybody with 28 points or below is not safe. I would take 33 points. From our position, that would be a good achievement," said Nduhirabandi.

He added that, "It has to be a do or die now. We have to go for wins and that's exactly what we will do against Kiyovu."

Meanwhile, SC Kiyovu will be without head coach Kanamugire after the veteran trainer asked to be allowed to step aside for the last two games. Former SC Kiyovu, APR and Amavubi midfielder Djabir Mutarambirwa will be in charge of the team.

The game between Rayon Sports and APR will be played on Sunday at Amahoro National Stadium.

Meanwhile, FERWAFA has confirmed that Rayon Sports will be officially crowned league champions on June 15 after the final game against SC Kiyovu.

Rayon Sports won their eighth league title a fortnight ago following a 2-1 win over Mukura albeit with four games to spare.

Djuma Masudi's team will represent Rwanda in next year's CAF Champions League, and are also still in contention for the Peace Cup title. They face Police FC in the two-legged quarter-final next month.

Friday

Musanze FC vs Mukura 3:30pm

Sunrise FC vs Espoir

Kirehe FC vs Gicumbi FC

Marines vs SC Kiyovu

AS Kigali vs Police FC

Etincelles vs Bugesera FC

Pepiniere vs Amagaju FC

Sunday

Rayon Sports vs APR FC 3:30pm