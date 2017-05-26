East Africa: BPR Scoops 'Best Bank in Rwanda' 2017 Award

BPR has been recognised as the "best bank" in Rwanda at annual the Banker Africa 2017 awards for the East African region held in Nairobi, Kenya last week. The annual awards are organised by CPI Financial, the publishers of Banker Africa magazine and seek to recognise outstanding performance and excellence in the financial services industry.

Sanjeev Anand, the chief executive officer, said yesterday that the award recognises the bank's efforts toward embracing innovation and technology to enhance efficiency and product development.

Anand said the bank, which part of the AtlasMara Group, has invested heavily in capacity building, and digitised our systems improve service delivery, he said.

About the award

A total of 30 institutions from Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius, Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda shared 46 corporate awards, in which the BPR was among the big winners identified by the readers of Banker Africa magazine and the online community of financial news website, www.cpifinancial.net.

"Each year, the Banker Africa East Africa Awards identify and rewards excellence in financial services. We aim to promote best practices and recognise key players working to help create a prosperous diversified future for the region's economies," said Robin Amlôt, the CPI Financial CEO.

"Winning one of the awards reflects the opinion of the financial services industry across East Africa. This achievement means that your peers see you as market-leaders," added Amlôt. Kenya Commercial Bank the bagged the awards for Best Commercial Bank in East Africa and Kenya.